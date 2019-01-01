Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has drafted former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor-Kalu, into a 99-man National Advisory Council for the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, Dr Kalu will serve with eminent Nigerians like the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, Pat Utomi and Buba Marwa among top politicians.

The statement equally announced the appointment of wives of the governors of Kogi, Imo, Oyo and Bauchi among others as zonal coordinators for the women campaign team.

“A-Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team has been constituted to support the re-election of President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019.

READ ALSO: No woman in Ekiti should give birth at home, Fayemi’s wife declares

“The team will be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the State House Conference Center at 2.00pm,” the statement read.

Leading the team is Aisha Buhari, as Chairperson; Oludolapo Osinbajo, Co-chair; Adejoke Adefulure, Vice Chair (South); Mairo Al-Makura, Vice Chair (North); Salamatu Baiwa Umar – Eluma, National Coordinator, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu; Dep. Nat. Coordinator – South, and Binta Muazu, Dep. Nat. Coordinator – North.

The zonal leaders according to the statement included Rashida Bello, North Central; Mrs. Hadiza M. Abubakar, North East; Dr. Zainab Bagudu, North West; Mrs. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, South East; Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, South West and Mrs. Judith Chibuike Amaechi, South South.

Those to serve in the advisory council with the former Abia State governor included Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung; the Director-General of Nigerian Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), former IGP Suleiman Abba (rtd), Brig. General Lawal Jafaru Isa and General Abubakar Alkali.

Others are Gen. Buba Marwa, Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif, Mohammed Mahmud, Dame Pauline Tallen, Naajatu Mohammed, Prof Pat Utomi, Nasiru Ladan, Col. Abdallah (rtd), AIG Sani Ahmed Daura (rtd), Prince Tonye Princewill, Festus Keyamo, Muiz Banire, Barr. Obla, Amb. Justice Muhammadu Dodo, Amb. Mohammadu Rimi Barade, Amb. Aminu Dalhatu, Amb. Aminu Iyawa, Amb. Baba Jidda, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Amb. Deborah Iliya, Amb. Suzanne Aderonke Folarin, Amb. Ayuba Ngbako and Amb. Oji Nyimenuate

Also part of the team are “Terry Waya, Rear Admiral Dutse James, Bashir Ibrahim, Nasiru Danu Dan Amanar Dutse, Al Amin Kamselem, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Ife Oyedele, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, Gen. India Garba, Kawu Sumaila, Umar Dambo, Sen Abu Ibrahim, Sam Sam Jaja, Colonel Mohammed Abdul (Rtd), Engr. Samuel Ajagbe, Igo Aguma, Precious Osaro Ngelale, Saleh Ahmadu.”

Others are “Bello Isa Bayero, Felix Idiga, Dr. Noble Abe, Patrick Pascal, Longes Anyawu, Honor Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu, Yusuf Adamu, Yewande Amusan, Engr. Umar Abubakar, Rilwanu Umar, Mohammed Sani Musa, Agatha Benson, Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu, Ahmed Wadada, Rapheal Ikurusi Sambo, Saidu Uba Malami, Sani Sarkin Gobir, Gambo Lawan Kareto, Suleiman Umar, Cairo Ojougboh, Emma Ejiofo, Betty Nnadi, M.B. Shehu, Bello Waziri, Mokelu Onwa, Fatima Adfa, Gbemi Saraki, Wada Ibrahim Kawu, Fatima Balla, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu, Abubakar Umar Gada.

“Faruk Salim, Sullivan Chime, Ovie Omoagege, Terry Okorodudu, Hadi Ukashatu, Mustapaha Habib, Garba Mustapha, Macaulay Aigbe Ojeaga, Gambo Lawan Kareto, Ahmed Gulak, Jessica Ine, Ini Okori, Scott Tommy, Bashir Ibrahim, Maimo Mohammed, Andy Uba, Sani Anka, Iro Dan Puloti, Iliya Saleh, Bello Tukur,” are also in the number that also includes all APC SSAs, SAs, PAs, to the President

To assist the team would be secretariat staff working in the directorate of contact and mobilisation and directorate of operations, among others.

READ ALSO: 2019: Archbishop of Jos wants end to corruption, violence, vices