Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has kicked off the second-term bid campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari with a donation of 18 buses to the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation.

The governor handed over the buses to the local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 18 councils in the state, while hosting leaders and members of the party to an end of the year party in Owo.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Gbenga Ale and other members of the State Executive Council were among top APC members at the event.

READ ALSO Osinbajo’s folly of ethnic bigotry

Also, leaders of the party across the state including Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Senator Yele Omogunwa, members of the state House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju and other eminent personalities attended the event.

The occasion afforded the party leaders and members the opportunity to gather and exchange beautiful pleasantries.

Governor Akeredolu who exchanged pleasantries with party members and top government functionaries said he was committed to the task of delivering the state for President Buhari come 2019.

The Governor said the buses were meant to mobilise members of the party in the state.

Presenting the buses to the local government chairmen of the party, Akeredolu said the 2019 election was very important to the APC and the state.

Akeredolu urged the chairmen to make good use of the buses and ensure that they mobilised people for the next general elections.