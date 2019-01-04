Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, on Friday, commenced ward-to-ward campaign ahead of the 2019.

The campaign tour which kick started Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, took Akinlade to all the wards in the local government, to the rousing welcome of the grassroots dwellers.

Speaking with newsmen, shortly after paying homage to the Palace of Obaladi of Afon, Oba Alamu Adetona, Akinlade, said the warm reception he received from the people during the tour indicated they were ready to reclaim the mandate “stolen from him” while in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that the tour has further opened his eyes to the needs of the rural dwellers and promised to as a matter of priority, solve challenges of deplorable roads and water scarcity in the area, if elected governor in 2019.

Akinlade equally promised to provide cassava processing facilities to the rural communities to ensure young men and women are gainfully employed.

He said: “I think what I have seen is the genuine consciousness, a revolution I must say. And that the people of Ogun State have come to the realisation that the injustice that was perpetrated on October 2, 2018 must not stand.

“And that’s what you have seen all over. People are coming out genuinely, ready to actualize and uphold that mandate that was given to us on October 2, 2018. That’s what we are seeing all over. People are happy.

“What you are seeing is just a product of 24 hours notification. We didn’t have two or three weeks to plan. So, I am really happy with what we have seen. That tells you what is going to happen on March 2, 2019. The revolution that is starting in Imeko will spread across the state.

“No man can give everything. What we are going to do are those essential things – road, water among others. Cassava which is our symbol is one of their biggest plants here.

“We have seen it that they need processing facilities and that will empower and ensure young men and women are gainfully employed.

“Once you have the genuine intention to do it, you have plans and look for resources to achieve it.”