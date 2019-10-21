It’s a dream comes true, Nigeria’s Gold Medalist at the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games, Blessing Onyebuchi, said on Monday in Lagos.

Onyebuchi, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reflecting on her achievement at the maiden 2019 Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, said that she had been dreaming of winning gold medal for the past five years.

NAN reports that Onyebuchi won gold medal in the 70+kg of the beach wrestling of the tournament to put Nigeria on the medals table.

She said that all her desires since taking up the combat sport was to be a world champion one day which she eventually realised at the ANOC Beach Games.

“The competition went well, although it was a tough challenge for me, but in all, I thank God that I was able to realise my dream.

“I am very happy to be the world champion because that is what I have been dreaming about for five years, but now, it has come to reality.

“The countries that we competed against were very strong and tough contenders as well, probably with better facilities. It is not easy winning the gold medal.

“I needed to be more focused and practice well with confidence, then I also put my head up”, she said.

Onyebuchi said that she would like to retain the title won at Doha as much as she can, adding that with more practice she would sustain the crown.

“The Olympics is very much around and we need to start preparing now. We need to start the camping early unlike two or three months to the game we have previously had.

“Training individually will not help us because we may be lazy about it since there is no competition, this is not good for our development.

“If we are in camp, it will be compulsory for us to practice two or three times a day. Also, the motivation will be there for us and we will be able to do better with allowances.

“I want to sustain my status as the world champion as much as I can. I want to put in all my efforts at this and also go for foreign trips to aid my development,” she said.

The Edo State-born Onyebuchi said that she understand that other athletes in her category won’t go to sleep, hence she would also ensure she intensified training to keep fit.

“I will personally do a lot of training, this will help me a lot”, she said. (NAN)