Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is afraid of returning to the electorates to renew its mandate because the party has failed to fulfil all the promises it made during the 2015 general elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that was why the ruling party was not campaigning one month to the February 16 presidential poll.

Ologbondiyan noted that in 2015, the APC promised to fight terrorism, corruption and insecurity if voted into power. He stated that unfortunately, instead of fulfilling these promises, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is gradually turning the country into a fascist state.

The opposition spokesman urged Nigerians to rise up in unison and save the nation’s democracy by voting out President Buhari in next month’s polls.

