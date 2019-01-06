Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

All Progressive Congress (APC), in Sokoto State on Sunday, flagged off its 2019 general elections campaign with a pledge to encourage human development in the state.

The state APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, made the pledge while addressing party supporters at Dange town headquarter of Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of the state.

Aliyu said: “We have realised so much challenges in the areas of human development, youth empowerment, education and health.

“As such, the target is to initiate more measures that will engage our people to become self-reliance and encouraged more development among our society.

“Moreover, our government will continue to work closely with civil servants, security agencies and traditional leaders in ensuring a Sokoto State of our dreams,” he said.

In his remarks, the Sokoto State APC leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, commended the people of the state for their support and loyalty to the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wamakko restated President Buhari’s commitment toward ensuring a better living standard of the people and ensuring free, fair and credible election in the country.

He added that all APC candidates across the state and the country were people of good reputation and dedication for human development.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, urged party supporters to continue to mobilise more support for APC candidates across the state.