Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no reason campaigning in the state, if not for their planned reliance on state violence to manipulate the polls.

Governor Wike alleged that the evil machinations of the APC emboldened the party to think it can invade the state.

He spoke in Port Harcourt, during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Community Secondary School, Nkpolu, Oroworukwo.

He said: “If I were in APC, there are some states that I dare not campaign in. One of such states is Rivers State.

“If APC is not a blood-sucking political party, they won’t be coming to Rivers State to attempt campaigning. In this state, they have nothing on ground to promote themselves. They think they will rely on state violence, but that will fail them.”

He said since 2015, he had rejuvenated Port Harcourt, planting key projects to restore the beauty of the state capital.

“There was a government here for eight years and it allowed Port Harcourt to decay. Amaechi lived in Borokiri, but did nothing to improve the roads in that area. But, I have transformed roads in Borokiri, Township, Abuluoma, GRA, Diobu and other parts of the city,” he said.

He said rather than develop Port Harcourt city, former Rivers governor wanted to re-locate Rivers State University away from the town. He said that the people of Port Harcourt have no reason to consider the APC.

The governor charged Port Harcourt residents to vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates for the country to be returned to the path of growth.

He reiterated his declaration that the National Security Adviser had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work with internet service providers to shut down the cyberspace for the rigging of polls. He said all plots to rig would be resisted.

The governor noted that moving forward, his administration would create more urban centres in the state.

Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, said the people of Port Harcourt were happy with Governor Wike for his outstanding projects delivery.

He said across Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, roads in Borokiri, Town, Ogbunabali, Abuluoma and different parts of the city, were reconstructed by the Wike administration.

He said: “We are grateful because you stood your ground that PDP must control Rivers State. We need to let them know that Rivers State and Port Harcourt in particular, remain for PDP. We shall vote PDP top to bottom.”

He said in the next elections, anybody, who is not from Port Harcourt and attempts to hijack results, would be firmly resisted.

The PDP candidate for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 1, Ken Chikere, said the people of the area were firmly in support of the re-election of Governor Wike.

Member representing Port Harcourt federal constituency, Mrs Blessing Nsiegbe, said that the victory of Governor Wike had been divinely- orchestrated for him to consolidate on his achievements.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, presented the PDP candidate for Rivers East senatorial district, Senator George Sekibo; PDP candidate for Port Harcourt federal constituency 1, Chikere; PDP candidate for Port Harcourt federal constituency 2, Chinyere Igwe; PDP candidate for Port Harcourt state constituency 1, Solomon Wami; PDP candidate for Port Harcourt state constituency 2, Tonye, Smart Adoki and Port Harcourt state constituency 3, Azeru Opara to the people for their support.

He urged the people to ensure that all PDP members won their respective elections.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, said that Governor Wike had been ordained to lead Rivers to glory.

The chairman said that all the permanent voter’s cards available to the people would be used to vote out failed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP candidate for Port Harcourt State Constituency 2, Adoki, said that the performance of the state governor had convinced the people to re-elect him. He said that Governor Wike revived PDP and sustained the party for electoral victories in 2019.

Highpoint of the occasion was the defection of hundreds of APC members to the PDP. Leader of the defectors, Amadi Chukwu, said they have moved over to PDP to assist the party to victory.