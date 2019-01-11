Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Mikky Kazeem, has declared that the party has the strongest structure to emerge winner in all the elective positions in the state during the general elections.

Kazzim said that apart from structure, APM has the support of Ogun people, particularly at the grassroots, to defeat both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and others at the polls.

The lawmaker, who is presently representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode federal constituency at the House of Reps, gave the declaration on Wednesday, while flagging off his reelection campaign in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He maintained that the strength of the APM remained the massive support the party has enjoyed from the people, adding the party was out to right the wrong meted to the people who emerged as APC legislative candidates on October 7, 2018.

“It is a pity where we have now found ourselves in Ogun state. If you have the love of your people and you like to serve them, you will always want to do so. Also, my people love me, as you can see here today, this is different from a rented crowd. It shows I have a great structure, it shows APM has the structure to defeat any party in the state.

“I had an option of approaching the court when my mandate was stolen, but the overwhelming support and outpour of solidarity by my people immediately after the fraud, showed that I can actually seek and get justice through ballot during general elections, regardless of the party we fly. This is because our records speak volume of our acceptance and popularity”, Kazeem stated.

He, however, promised to continue to offer quality representation and sponsor bills capable of bringing dividends of democracy to his constituents, if he is reelected to the lower chamber in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the governorship candidate of the APM, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, who spoke briefly at the event, described Kazzim as an asset to the party and urged the people to vote for him.

The governorship candidate commended the present administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun and vowed that the APM would frustrate any move to embarrass the governor.

“They want to frustrate and embarrass Amosun, but they don’t know it is not just Amosun. Amosun is Ogun state and he is an institution in the state. I can assure you that we will vote massively for Senator Ibikunle Amosun and we will vote massively for our father, President Muhammadu Buhari”. Akinlade said.