Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N90.17 billion into law.

Governor Al-Makura had in December 2018, presented the 2019 budget proposal of N86.64 billion to the assembly for approval.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the house jerked up the budget by over N3 billion due to the omission of Nasarawa Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) sectoral allocation among others.

According to him “Today, the House approved a total budget of N90,170,246, 463, 52 billion only to be issued out from the consolidated revenue fund of which N51,029,581,277.52 billion which represents 57 per cent for recurrent expenditure and N31,966,994,046 billion which represents 35 per cent for capital expenditure

“A consolidated revenue funds charges of N7, 173, 671, 140 billion, representing 8 per cent is for debt servicing, pension and gratuity,” he said.