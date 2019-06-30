Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Lagos on Sunday assured Nigerians of the total defeat of the insurgency ravaging the country.

Buratai gave the assurance at the inter denominational church service held in commemoration with the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) at St Charles Lawanga Catholic Church inside Ikeja Cantonment.

Buratai was represented by the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Shodunke.

“The Nigerian Army is more than ever determined to ensure the total defeat of all forms of security challenges in various parts of the country.

“Our efforts must not be relaxed until our mission of complete defeat of the insurgents and other criminals in the country is attained.

“I, therefore, charge you to remain dedicated, disciplined and committed to the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

He urged the personnel to keep up the momentum so that in no distant future, the security challenges facing the country would be of the past.

On the celebration, Buratai said it would afford the army family the cherished opportunity to display its rich history, values and modest achievements.

“Similarly, it is aimed at projecting the army as a key instrument of national power, unity, integration and development.

“This will also, provide the avenue for me to appreciate the good work and innumerable sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of the army who have in no small way, contributed immensely towards ensuring a safer and indeed more secure Nigeria.

“I wish to also in a special way, acknowledge your dogged determination towards ensuring that total victory of the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents and other forms of criminality in the country is achieved,” he said.

He also said that the celebration was being held jointly with the Combat Support Arms Training week (COSAT).

“This is a platform that provides the combat support arms of the army to re-appraise their performance in their task of providing efficient combat support for the Nigerian Army operations.

“Furthermore, this year’s celebration is yet another opportunity for us to celebrate and honour some of our deserving personnel both living and those that have paid the supreme price.

“We remember their sacrifices and also pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased. Our hearts are with their families now and always.

“I would like to use this opportunity to reaffirm the unalloyed loyalty of my officers and soldiers to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We will continue to discharge our task in line with global best practices as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.