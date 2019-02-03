Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The former Vice-President and Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party( PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as declared that poverty, unemployment, hunger, insecurity under the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) have continued to wax stronger.

Abubakar who stated this on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi during the PDP presidential campaign held at Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin-Kebbi urged the people of the state to kick out APC government which he said had failed to fulfil all its campaign promises.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the stadium, Abubaka said: “All the promises they made before Nigerians they failed to fulfil them. They also slashed local government allocations. If you vote for me, apart from creating jobs, reducing unemployment and poverty, I will also restore security in our country,” he said.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Second, in his remarks alleged that the National Chairman of INEC, Dr Yakub Muhammad was planning to rig the forthcoming elections saying that “the people of Kebbi State, Nigerians must resist the plan.”

He also urged the people of the state to vote for the party: presidential, governorship candidates and others in the forthcoming election, stressing that if PDP takes over government, it would reduce poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity.

READ ALSO: Military uncovers new B’Haram attack tactics

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who is also the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign, in his remarks noted that APC failed to fulfil all promises it made saying “all of you must come out enmasse to vote out APC to end hunger, poverty and insecurity.”

The governor Sokoto State, Alhaji Tambuwal recalled that APC had promised to end Boko Haram, insecurity, but failed. He said all Nigerians had become tired of APC. “They increased the hajj fares from N500,000,N800,000 to over N1 million. The Anchor borrower is a lie; all of you, are you not suffering? So, vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because he is not a leader that would allow you to suffer. He is tested and trusted. They are planning to rig the elections, but we would not allow that.

In his remarks, former National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Bello Haliru, reminded Nigerians that the country were free of international debt, but the government of APC had indebted the nation within the last three and a half years. He also urged the people of the state to vote enmass for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Den. Isa Galaudu, stressing that they would resolved poverty, hunger in the country.