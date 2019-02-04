Ndubuisi Orji Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the endorsement of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum(NEF), the Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Forum, yesterday, is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership of the country has come to an end.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, urged resident Buhari to prepare to accept his imminent defeat in the February 16 presidential poll.

Ologbondiyan noted that the endorsement by the geopolitical groups is a validation of the position of majority of Nigerians, that Atiku is their preferred choice in the February 16 presidential poll.

According to himHe said: “The endorsement is the position of majority of Nigerians and they have come to the end of the Buhari presidency. And they have seen that another four years under president Buhari can only sink us further into the abyss. Nigerians have suffered enough in the last three and half years.

“So, they want new thinking and new initiative, which Atiku Abubakar has promised. And that is why it is not a surprise, but a very welcome development that the geopolitical groups have come out to endorse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. It validates the position of the average Nigerian in our country and even in the world today.”

The opposition spokesman said both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency “have become uncontrollably feverish over the overwhelming acceptance gained by Atiku Abubakar in all the geo-political zones, particularly in the North West states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa states, hitherto, considered as president Buhari’s political stronghold.”

Ologbondiyan, who is also the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, said president Buhari and the ruling party should know the country is bigger than them, and there is no way Nigerians would allow them rig the 2019 general elections or achieve a self-succession plan.

“Nigerians have decided to vote out president Buhari, come February 16, and no amount of intimidation, clampdown and harassment can change that resolve.

“It has become manifest that compatriots, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political leanings, are, today, extremely eager to vote out the Buhari presidency, which, out of sheer incompetence, has wrecked our once robust economy and brought so much poverty, hunger, pain and anguish to Nigerians, once reputed as the happiest people in the world.

“The Buhari presidency and the APC have come to the stark reality that the influences on which they rode to power in 2015 no longer avail. They have come to the moment of truth that Nigerians have seen through their lies, propaganda, false promises, beguilements and holier-than-thou posturing and are now poised to take back their country at the polls.

Meanwhile, Atiku has promised to lead a Pan-Nigeria team that would bring out the best in every section of the country, if elected president in the February 16.

Atiku said this in reaction to his endorsement by the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta Forum and Middle Belt Forum in Abuja, yesterday.

The PDP presidential candidate in a statement, yesterday, promised to run an inclusive government, where every section of the country will have sense of belonging.

He said: “I’m moved to tears that in the midst of deep divisions and deliberate use of instrumentalities of state to set our people against themselves in the last three and a half years, responsible and respected leaders across Nigeria have agreed to come together for the purpose of endorsing my candidature for the February 16 presidential elections.

“The endorsement by the leading lights of our nationalities is a loud statement that there is hope for our country, as we go to the polls in a few days.

“Today, we put aside all our prejudices to elect a president with religion and ethnicity playing no role in our elections.