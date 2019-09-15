Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles will face five-time world champions, Brazil, Portugal and Oman in Group D of the preliminary round of 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup billed for Paraguay in November.

The Sand Eagles qualified for the competition having finished as runners-up in 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

According to the draw held on Friday evening at Conmebol Convention Centre in Asuncion, the Paraguay capital,the Audu Adamu Ejo-led team will open their campaign in the competition against Portugal on November 22, while they battle Oman and Brazil on November 24 and 26, respectively.

Brazil denied the two-time African champions a place in the semi-final after winning 10-8 after extra-time in Italy 2011.

African champions, Senegal, were also handed tricky pool, having been bracketed with debutants, Belarus, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.