Ever since the vice presidential debate held on December 14, 2018, ahead of the 2019 elections, Nigerians have been upbeat and looking forward to the presidential debate scheduled for January 19, 2019. The interest provoked by the debate is understandable. Nigerians are looking forward to the coming elections, convinced that their participating, by way of following developments and exercising their franchise, would help shape the country’s future. Indeed, many Nigerians now want to know the stuff the candidates are made of, what they have to offer and their ability to articulate their thoughts and issues off hand.

Despite whatever shortcoming seen in the vice presidential debate of this year, the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) deserve some commendation. The election debate has created a platform for the candidates, or the key candidates, to face the camera and be subjected to interrogation. The NEDG/BON has afforded Nigerians the opportunity to know whether the candidates, be they vice presidential candidates or presidential candidates, understand what their jobs would be, if elected, and how well they know

the problems, challenges and complexities of Nigeria as a nation. It also gives the candidates the opportunity to explain how they would function in office. With this, the electorate would assess those who have offered themselves to lead and, therefore, begin to decide what to do, whether to be swayed by reason or sentiment, in deciding who to vote for.

During the vice presidential debate, which featured the running mates of the All Progressives Congress (Vice President Yemi Osinbajo), Peoples Democratic Party (Peter Obi), Young Progressives Party (Umma Getso), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (Abdulganiyu Galadima) and Alliance for New Nigeria (Khadijah AbdullahiIya), the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) of the individuals were exposed. It is left for Nigerians to do the SWOT analysis of the vice presidential candidates, based on their performance at the debate. However, inasmuch as the scores and final verdict on the performances of the candidates are subjective, depending on where whoever is making the decision is coming from, there are still parameters to decide who did well and who did not. Yes, opinions are varied, but the majority would admit that Obi (PDP), Osinbajo (APC) and Getso (YPP) were noticed. Obi gave data and statistics about what is happening in the country and by so doing tried to expose the failure and inefficiency of the President Muhammadu Buhari government. Osinbajo defended what the Federal Government has done. And Getso showed the gusto and fire of the youth being at the forefront of leadership.