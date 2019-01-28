NAN

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the state will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 general elections in the area.

Ortom said this on Monday in Makurdi while swearing-in the Chairman and Commissioners of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Benson Abounu, said that the state government would want the people’s will to prevail and that votes count.

He said that government had put measures in place to checkmate electoral malpractice in all parts of the state.

He said: ”Only those who will genuinely win will be declared winners. We will not accept rigging by whatever guise.

”We are not interested in rigging and we will do everything possible to stop those who will want to rig in the state.

“Anyone who thinks he can rig and get away with it will have himself to blame.”

Ortom also said that the commission was reconstituted because of the positive impact the action would have on democracy in the state.

According to him, as the state electoral umpire, it is its responsibility to ensure that every vote would count during the council polls.

He charged the commission to be alive to its responsibility and ensure credible council poll.

READ ALSO: Era of landslide victories in Nigeria’s elections over, says INEC chair

Ortom said: ”As you know, the tenure of the present local government administration inmthe state will soon come to an end.

“You must ensure the conduct of free and fair election to usher in the new local council executives.

“Your swearing-in into office is one of the ways to promote democracy and the ball is in your court to ensure that every vote counts.

“The present administration is anchored on fear of God and have zero tolerance for corruption and this is none negotiable.

“If you declare a loser winner, you are a corrupt person, so, you must ensure a credible, transparent, free and fair process that will produce the next local government council leaders,” he said.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Tersoo Loko, promised to work in consonance with the laws guiding their operations.

Look promised that the commission would not betray the confidence reposed in the members by the governor.