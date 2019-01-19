No matter how amazing your outfit is, never underestimate the importance of shoes, they can totally make or break a look.

With this in mind, you need to make space in your shoe closet for new shoe trends this 2019. Keep up-to-date on all the footwear trends the year has to offer, from lucite heels to feather details and everything in between.

However, there is a particular shoe trend that you can’t afford to ignore. It is buckle shoes.

You’re about to see buckles on flats, stilettos and other kinds of shoes, adding edge to traditionally more feminine footwear. They come in different designs and colours .

If you’re not ready to have your feet completely caged in, there are simpler, single-buckle options out there.

Also, if you choose shoes with multiple buckles, give yourself a few extra minutes in the mornings to put them on.