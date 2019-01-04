Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The presidency has said that it would spend N45, 418,735 million to evacuate sewage at the state house.

This was contained in the 2019 Budget proposal by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

Udoma also said office stationeries/computer consumable would cost N79,075,135 million, books and newspapers would take N8,580,741 million and N26,432,346 million respectively.

On the other hand, magazines and periodicals; printing of non security documents would cost N46,856 410 million and N22,353,517 million respectively.

Similarly, government is proposing to spend about N36.787million on drugs and medical supplies, while uniforms and other clothing would cost N11,793,200 million.

A total of N416, 251,581 million was proposed for general maintenance services which include maintenance of office furniture, motor vehicle/transport equipment; maintenance of office building/residential quarters; maintenance of plants/generators among others. For legal services, the presidency would spend N8,189,125 million, while fuel and lubricants would gulp a total of N132,199,558 million.

Under this subhead, motor vehicle fuel cost is N67, 950,392 million, while N45,678,552 million was proposed for plant/generator fuel cost. The presidency also proposed N135,668,651 million for refreshments and meals whereas medical expenses would cost N51,821,160 million.

On health, Udoma said that N51.22 billion was provisioned for the implementation of the National Health Act and N21.26 billion provided for GAVI/immunisation. In adition, the sum of N1.26 billion was allocated for the procurement of non-polio vaccine whereas N1.12 billion was proposed for the procurement of kits and commodities for community health influencers.

About N780 million was set aside for the establishment of chemotherapy centres in UBTH, UITH, ABUTH, UMTH, OATH, UNTH, UPTH, FMC Owerri, FMC, Abeokuta.

The same way, N7.63 billion was planned for the procurement of vaccines and devices and about N3.5 billion for counterpart funding including global fund/health.

On security infrastructure in 104 colleges, the Federal Government also planned to spend N3 billion and N1.8 billion for payment of 5,000 Federal Teachers’ Scheme Allowance and N6.8 billion for various scholarship allowances.