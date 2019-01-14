The revelation was in contrast to his administration’s repeated denial that it was not cut out for subsidy payment, having jerked up petrol price from N87/litre to N145/litre at the beginning of his tenure in 2015.

Speaking to the joint session of the National Assembly last December in Abuja, the President captured the $1 billion as under-recoveries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Buhari said, “we have allowed N305 billion, equivalent to $1 billion, for under-recoveries by NNPC on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in 2019. We will continue working to bring it downwards so that such resources are freed to meet the developmental needs of our people.

“Let me also use this opportunity to address and clarify the under-recoveries or subsidies on petrol in a period of economic challenges. Our purchasing power is weak, we must reduce some of the burden on Nigerians.”

According to him, subsidy payouts today are much more different from what they used to be in the past. He justified his assertion by pointing out that the NNPC is the sole importer of oil today.

“The problem in subsidies in the past was abuse and corruption. Today, the government, through the NNPC, is the sole importer of PMS. Therefore, the under-recovery is from the NNPC trading account. This means the possibilities of some marketers falsifying claims are removed.”