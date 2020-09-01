Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, lamented that unnecessary squabbles cost the All Progressive Congress (APC) some governorship and legislative seats during elections.

He said this when he inaugurated the Executive, Legislative Party Consultative Committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chambers in the State House, Abuja.

The party lost Adamawa, Bauchi, Oyo and Zamfara states to opposition due to internal party wrangling. He said that should never have happened.

He said the Osinbajo-led committee was set up to avert future occurrences.

At the meeting attended by the National Assembly and the APC leaderships, President Buhari said: “Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The vice president, the Distinguished Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and I, all belong to APC and working relationships between the Executive and the Legislature has been excellent so far.

“Our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination.

“But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles, causing us seats in the legislative and gubernatorial elections. This never should have happened, we are here to make sure such occurrences never happen again.

“We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and government. I am a firm believer in the doctrine of separation of powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry. As one government, we must further align ourselves and be alive to our electoral promises. We need to nurture our party, which is the platform that will take us and our country forward.”

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the consultative forum would enhance good governance.

“The legislature, the executive arm of government and of course the party in power, have seen the need to bring everybody on board so that we are able to consult widely before major issues are table before the citizens of this country. Specifically, what we intend to achieve is to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians. We have promised Nigerians and Nigerians voted for the APC at all the levels, so it is incumbent upon us at all levels and as a party to ensure we meet the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians.”

He said the essence of the committee was to ensure consultation on all major issues that requires legislation and maybe policy to ensure the citizens are the beneficiary at the end of the day.

Lawan also said a situation where presidential aides disrespect the National Assembly will no longer be tolerated.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the APC government being the ruling party cannot continue to speak in discordant tunes.

Caretaker chairman of APC, Mai Buni, assured that going forward, deviant behaviour would no longer be condoned in the party.