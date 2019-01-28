George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The governorship candidate of Freedom and Justice Party, Mr. Tony Onyearugbulem, has urged Nigerians to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, saying that he has provided security, stability and national cohesion.

He noted that Nigeria needs a father-figure in the person of President Buhari at this time of the nation’s development who would lay the foundation for a better future.

Onyearugbulem who stated this at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital said: “I’m of the opinion that Nigeria needs a father at this time. Fathers lay foundations and leave an inheritance. Buhari is the father, full of wisdom.

READ ALSO: 2019: No corps member ‘ll serve as ad-hoc staff in 2 Kaduna LGs, NYSC insists

Nigeria needs today; he is laying a strong foundation for my generation; he is leaving a good inheritance for the youths of Nigeria. In him, we will find a new democracy, a true democracy, one pinned on discipline and justice.”

He insisted that Buhari provides stability, national security, and cohesion, noting that it is expected that in voting him for a second term, Nigerians would elect honest and selfless assemblymen and women and governors who will aid him to build a nation.

Onyearugbulem disclosed that regardless of his party affiliation that he would work for Buhari as he did in 2015 to ensure that he got a massive vote from Imo.

“I will work assiduously, as I did in 2015, to see that he captures not just the votes of Ndimo, but their hearts as well.”