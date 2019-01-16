Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Executive Director (Projects), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, on Wednesday said the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the past three and years would secure victory for him in the presidential election.

Adjogbo who spoke while hosting candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central senatorial district ahead of the campaign visit by President Buhari, however, stressed the need for the party faithful to “promote unity while guaranteeing victory at the 2019 polls.”

Adjogbe, a patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre BSGC (South-South zone), urged the candidates to “consolidate on the remarkable achievements of the President Buhari administration, especially through the NDDC, while reflecting the true position of things during respective campaigns.”

He advised the candidates to campaign vigorously and reach out to all party faithful irrespective of intra-party tendencies to ensure victory at the polls.

“I encourage every candidate to mobilise party members en-masse to the venue of the presidential campaign in Warri to receive Mr. President on January 17, 2019,” he said.

House of Representatives candidate of the party in the Sapele/Okpe/ Uvwie Federal constituency, Monday Igbuya, acknowledged the achievements of the Buhari administration through the NDDC, which he described as “unprecedented” within a short period.

On his part, Francis Waive, APC House of Representatives candidate for Ughelli/Udu, was quick to note that “the far-reaching impact of people-oriented programmes sponsored by the Federal government is a pointer to the positive vision of the present administration.”

On his part, APC candidate in Ughelli North constituency II in the state House of Assembly, Jaro Egbo said: “With the number of viable projects executed across the Niger Delta region, APC candidates in the region have a whole lot to campaign with, bearing in mind that these projects speak for themselves of what good governance is all about.”