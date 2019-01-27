Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said those opposed to the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari are targeting the country’s treasury which they intend to loot.

He advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP ) and other opposition political parties not to waste their time and money campaigning in the state, noting that the people will reject and humiliate them on the day of elections.

Governor Al-Makura stated this at the weekend when the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign train stormed Karu Local Government Area of the state for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged the people of Nasarawa State and Nigerians to ignore the people he described as enemies of the country and cast their votes for President Buhari, whom he said would continue to work for the development of the country.

He said that the president had performed in the areas of security, economy, fighting corruption, building infrastructures such as the railway and construction of several roads across the country and the school feeding programme.

Governor Al-Makura who is completing his eight-year tenure said he was throwing his weight behind Mr Abdullahi Sule as the next governor of the state because of his belief that Sule will not abandon the developmental strides of his administration.

He noted that having worked for over 13 years as Group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Sule had acquired the necessary experience needed to take Nasarawa state to the next level.

Speaking earlier, Sule said President Buhari has no sympathy for thieves and that those who looted the treasury dry must be prosecuted.

He said that he was the most suitable candidate to govern Nasarawa State after Al-Makura, noting that Al-Makura’s legacies would fizzle out if the electorate failed to elect him to sustain such legacies.

He said Al-Makura administration transformed Lafia, the state capital, which was before his advent, tagged a glorified local government area, noting that he would build a mega city in Karu taking advantage of its proximity to Abuja to develop the area.