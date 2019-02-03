

Abia State Coordinator of the Youth Mobilization Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Council, Dr. Frank Osita Chuks has applauded the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for accelerating development in the South East through infrastructural regeneration.

Highlighting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chuks noted that the current administration had executed more projects in the South East than any previous government.

While berating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for marginalising the South East in national polity for 16 years, the Coordinator stressed that Ndigbo would pay back President Muhammadu Buhari with a bloc vote in the forthcoming polls.

In a communiqué issued after an interactive session with Abia Youths in the Diaspora in New York, USA, on Friday, the former Chairman of Ummuneochi LGA of Abia state, called for massive support for the Buhari-Osinbajo ticket.

His words: “The level of infrastructural development in the South East is impressive.

“The current Federal Government has executed numerous projects in Igboland. Some of these projects are construction of second Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (ongoing), rehabilitation of 18km critical stretch of Onitsha-Awka road (ongoing), rehabilitation of Arochukwu-Ohafia-Bende road (ongoing), construction of modern medical centre at the federal medical centre, Umuahia (ongoing), completed Ikot Ekpene-Alaoji-Ugwuaji Switching station, completed Nnamdi Azikwe Mausoleum.

“Even a blind person cannot ignore the impact of these laudable projects.”

The Coordinator, while admonishing the younger generation to sustain their support for President Buhari, lamented that Nigeria had lost its glory among the comity of nations, stressing that the future of Nigeria would be assured under the APC-led government.

Chuks, berated Abia State government for failing to deliver dividends of democracy to Abians. He, therefore called on the electorate to vote APC candidates across board in the forthcoming general elections and commended the leader of the APC in Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, for championing the course of the party beyond the South East.