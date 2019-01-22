Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has called on troops of the Nigerian Army to exhibit absolute loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari especially as the election draws near.

General Buratai, who spoke at the commissioning of new structures at the Ordnance Corps in Abalti Barracks, warned that Nigerian Army personnel must do everything within their powers to ensure the success of the February 2019 elections and the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Buratai, represented by Chief of Logisitics Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh said: “The coming weeks and months in the transition process will surely demand for absolute loyalty, commitment to duty, vigilance and steadfastness on our part. For this reason, all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of elections for the sustainment of democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me reiterate the resolve of the Nigerian Army to upholding professionalism, execellent civil military relationship and adherence to rule of law in the course of our engangements.”

He said that the Nigerian Army has made tremendous achievement in its operations around the six geopolitical zones, adding that the Nigerian Army will continue to provide aid to civil authority to enhance a stable environment which is necessary for good governance to thrive.

The Army Chief said the force has resolved to address infrastructure decay across Nigerian Army formations, schools and barracks, pointing out that the provision of adequate and befitting accommodation is aimed at improving personnel welfare.

He said that the launch of EXERCISE EGWU EKE III was to reassure Nigerians of the responsiveness and resolve of the force in collaboration with other security and para-military agencies to providing adequate security and safety, even as the 2019 election draws near.

Earlier, Commander, Nigerian Army Signal Corps, Major General Joel Unuigbe, commended the Chief of Army Staff for ensuring that the structures were completed through the provision of funds, adding that three ultra modern explosive stores house and administrative building for 7 Base Ordnance depot.

He also revealed that several sheds of ammunitions were constructed at 7 Division Area of Responsibility to enhance the capacity of Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps to provide robust logistics support at the theater of war.