Here we go again – that is likely the phrase in your head when you hear that the Toyota Hilux clinched the accolade of the highest seller in South Africa.

The NAAMSA figures speak for themselves for the month of December 2019, as South Africa’s favourite bakkie {pick-up} pulled in a solid 3080 units.

Christmas gift. Perhaps most surprising is the fact that both the Etios and Renault Kwid managed to outsell the Polo. The Tazz ‘replacement’ sold 1 433 units compared to the Polo with 1 410 while the Kwid did 1 631, effectively pushing it down the pecking order – albeit likely only for this month but time will tell.

The age-old battle between Germany and Japan looks set to continue in 2020 as the Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo sales will only get stronger as the year runs its course, pulling in 1410 and 1779 units, respectively.

