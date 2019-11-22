Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Francis Uzoho have been shortlisted for the 2019 CAF best XI.

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker, Ighalo, delivered impressive showings at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Watford forward scored five goals in the competition to win the Golden Boot award and helped the Super Eagles clinch their eighth bronze medal before his retirement from international duty.

Leicester City’s combative midfielder, Ndidi, has been a consistent performer for both club and country, finishing as the 2018-19 Premier League top tackler.

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, and AC Omonia goalkeeper, Uzoho, also played key roles for the Super Eagles in Egypt and will hope to make the final team.

The CAF best XI will be announced in a ceremony on January 7, 2020.