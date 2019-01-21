From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As 2019 elections’ campaigns heighten, Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Ruth Geoffrey Alkali at the weekend organised a football tournament to mobilise support for the re-election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The commissioner said: “Apart from soliciting for vote for her principal, who was seeking re-election in the state, the competition would also promote peace and unity among the people of Kagarko Local Government Area, where the tournament took place.”

To her: “There is nothing wrong for me to campaign for my party; All Progressives Congress (APC) which is why am doing it at this time. I know there are PDP members here, if they can see anything good in what we are doing here and what my boss is doing in the state, they will see the need to vote for us at all levels.

“This is the very first time something like this is happening in this LGA. They have had male commissioners representing them in the last 16 years, but none of them ever thought of this kind of thing. It is a first of it’s kind”, she told newsmen.

Addressing the people at the opening of the football tournament earlier, which kicked-off at Kubacha community in Kagarko LG, she said, the football competition, tagged “The Commissioner’s Cup”, comprised of ten teams, drawn from the 10 political wards in Kargarko.

“Football as a sport promotes unity among people, to this end, today we are gathered here to mobilise support for APC, President, Muhammadu Buhari and Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for the forth coming elections, as well as promote peaceful coexistence and unity.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the governments of President Muhammdu Buhari and Malam Nasir El-Rufai for continuity in terms of economic growth and development.

“As for the youth, you make up a large percentage of the population and play a significant role in the development of any nation, and over the years, the Kaduna State Government has done a lot to carry you along by introducing policies that will empower youths.

“Therefore this football match is an indication that the Kaduna State Government is committed to work with youths to bring about growth and development in the state.

“I urge youths, the people of Kagarko and the people of Kaduna state in general, to support the APC and the Governments of President Muhammdu Buhari and Mallam Nasir El- Rufai by going out enmass on the day of elections to cast their vote for the government of continuity that will take us all to the next level.

“Nigeria and Kaduna State is destined for greatness. But, whether and when it achieves it remains an open question, if you ask me, voting President Muhammadu Buhari and Mal Nasir EL-Rufai is the answer,” she opined.