From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Association of Stakeholders for Educational Advancement of Nigeria (ASEAN) has appealed to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, to reopen the direct entry portal for ‘A’ Level students seeking admission into Nigerian universities.

The association decried what it described as unusual closure of the 2019 direct entry registration portal during the election period in February this year. It noted that the closure of the portal “has created serious bottleneck for thousands of ‘A’ Level IJMB, JUPEB and Diploma students who are seeking admission into the university.”

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by ASEAN’s President, Comrade Olawuyi Olufemi, a copy of which was made available to Sunday Sun in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday.

The statement reads in part: “We implore the Hon. Minister of Education and the JAMB registrar to reopen the direct portal for the affected candidates whose future hangs in the balance.There was no enough publicity or awareness for the Advanced Level IJMB, JUPEP and Diploma students before closing the direct entry portal. The notification was only available to the UTME candidates and people who visited the JAMB portal during the time. We therefore urge the JAMB registrar and the minister of Education to reconsider the extension of the 2019 direct entry registration.”

for the sake of the innocent candidates who desire to further their education in the university, knowing full well that one year wasted can cause a serious setback for these candidates and for the society at large.”