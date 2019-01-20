From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged the people of Bauchi State to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to tackle the worsening poverty and insecurity in the country.

Dogara made the appeal on Saturday during the Bauchi State gubernatorial and National Assembly campaign flag-off held at Bununu Town in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state, saying the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) had lost touch with the sufferings of Nigerians.

He lamented that poverty level among the citizens in the country under the All Progressives Congress had worsened, while Boko Haram insurgency also remained unaddressed, urging the people to vote out the party at all levels to salvage the country from its present predicament. Dogara explained that members of the National Assembly who defected to the PDP did not hate President Mujammadu Buhari, but they had to take steps to salvage Nigeria from descending into a failed state.

Speaking on his relationship with the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Dogara said the governor failed to take advantage of the opportunity of having a Speaker of the House of Representatives from his state, adding that all his efforts to bring development to the people of his constituency were frustrated for no just reason.

“Atiku is the man that can salvage Nigeria. He has experience and he is a man that carries every one along. He is somebody that Nigeria needs at this moment,” he said. The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Mohammed, expressed confidence that with the poor performance of Governor Abubakar, he was sure of victory.