Dogara stated that 2018 was characterised by insecurity across the country, decline in the economy, and unemployment, all due to poor governance. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja As Nigerians mark the beginning of a new year, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged them not despair, but look to the future with optimism and absolute faith in God. Buhari in New Year message, assures 2019 elections will be free, fair Dogara, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, stated that 2018 was characterised by insecurity across the country, decline in the economy, and unemployment, all due to poor governance. However, he noted that 2019 offers Nigerians a unique opportunity to renew their faith and hope in God and the country, and take full control of their destiny.

“The year 2019 presents a unique opportunity for us to take full control of our nation and our destiny. It is also time for us to take responsibility for our own lives, rekindle the spirit of community and strive towards making Nigeria work again in all its ramifications. “A democratic government should always depend on its citizens to whom power belongs, as the reverse will only amount to slavery. Hence, we must continue to demonstrate patriotism, cooperation, dedication and resilience in order to overcome our challenges and triumph over the forces of retrogression.