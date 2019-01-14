WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, to desist from plunging the nation into unnecessary chaos by attempting to subvert the mandate of the people in the forthcoming general elections.

He issued the warning during the Atiku/Obi presidential campaign at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Monday.

At the event, both Senator Biodun Olujimi’s caucus, and Ayo Fayose’s caucus and other PDP caucuses including that of the former deputy governor of the state, Sikiru Tae Lawal, were present to add to the mammoth crowd of supporters that welcomed Atiku.

Secondus, who expressed optimism that his party would win the presidential poll of February 16, added that the reason why President Mohammadu Buhari had failed to fulfil his promises of job creation, fighting insecurity and corruption was that he is too weak to rule a country as complex as Nigeria.

The PDP boss, therefore, urged the people of Ekiti and Nigerians as a whole to vote the party ’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, saying: “Do you know why the economy has collapsed? Do you know why hunger is in the land? Your President Buhari is a sleeping president; he has no energy; that is why the economy has collapsed. We are coming with Atiku who has energy and can work 24 hours a day not the one that would work for three years.

“This government of APC wants to rig the election but we want to tell you that they cannot rig the coming elections because the world will focus on Nigeria. So, we are going to win this election; look at Atiku, he is tested and trusted in public and private sectors. He is a man that can turn the economy around. And he has the energy for the job.

“INEC, all your plans to rig the election will fail. If you attempt to rig the polls you will be throwing the country into chaos. The IGP, you aren’t the first IGP of this nation; don’t plunge the nation into chaos. It is going to be a one-man-one-vote, free and fair election,” he said

Also speaking, Atiku who assured Ekiti people that he would not abandon them as the ruling party has allegedly done said: “The good people of Ekiti State, APC has stolen all your jobs. Now, they want to steal your votes; they did it in Ekiti and Osun, Ogun and Bauchi; they even stole in Kastina where they come from. I don’t know why they have to steal in their home. This state has always been a PDP state.

“When we paid a courtesy call to Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, he said he wanted us to build the roads; we will complete all federal projects not completed; we will restore the standard and quality education. So, we can give you jobs. APC don’t know how to create jobs and don’t know how to give you jobs; 40 per cent of our portfolios will go to the youths while 30 per cent will go to women and that is 70 for youths and women. We know how to do it and we have done it before, we will do it again,” he assured.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was welcomed into the hugely crowded campaign venue with deafening applause, also urged the people, particularly the youths to vote Atiku because: “He will give you jobs as he has given millions through his private businesses.

“There is no story, youths you are the future we need; a leader has to make good his promises but Buhari promised you jobs, security and to fight corruption. Has he fulfilled his promises? No! To do all these, you must know how to do it. Atiku is a man who knows how to create jobs, secure the country and also fight corruption.”

Promising his party that Ekiti people’s votes, the immediate past governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, said: “In Ekiti, we will deliver; he that the gods will destroy they will first make to run mad; that is the case of the current Federal government. But PDP will deliver Nigeria from their poverty and misrule,” he said.

