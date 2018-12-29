Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has urged the electorate in Nigeria not to sell their votes in 2019.

The monarch, who also advised Nigerians to look and study the candidates critically before they cast their votes, said selling of votes by the electorate is tantamount to selling not only their future, but that of their children.

Alake stated this hosting the Buhari/Osinbajo South West Support Group, led by its coordinator, Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo, at his Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

The monarch explained that Nigeria at the moment required a leader with proven track records and integrity, who according to him was capable of delivering on his electioneering promises.

He further observed that youths as the future of any nation must be given a space to grow, be self-reliant and enterprising, noting Nigerians must vote for a leader with better programmes for the uplift of Nigerian youths.

While lauding the N-Power and other social intervention programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Oba Gbadebo, advocated more publicity and funds to be channelled to N-Power to further keep more youths gainfully engaged.

He, however, commended President Buhari on his fight against corruption and insecurity, tasking him to further develop the economy by diversifying it from total reliance on crude oil as the main source of foreign exchange income for the country.

In her remark, the coordinator of the support group, Okesanjo, said the group was purposely created to mobilize support for the re-election of President Buhari and his deputy, Osinbajo, in the southwest.

She added that the group is made up of youths who have strong belief in the leadership of President Buhari, who according to her, has invested in the future of Nigerian youth, through his administration’s various empowerment programmes.

She submitted that the support group would also visit other top monarchs in the southwest, to garner their royal support for Buhari/Osinbajo ahead of the 2019 poll.