From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State yesterday said that it would deploy a total of 13,394 adhoc staff who would manage the forthcoming general elections.

The commission also disclosed that already it has commenced the training of these adhoc staff preparatory to the polls.

This was made known by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Godswill Obioma, during a media lunch with journalists at the state secretariat of the commission in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said that out of the figure, a total of 7,511 serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) formed part of the adhoc staff.

Breaking down the figures further, the Head of Department, Electoral Operations, Mr Val Opara-Nestor, said that one (adhoc) staff would serve as the state collation officer for presidential election.

“Returning Officer for Senate is three; for federal constituencies, they are 6; Local Government Areas collation officers are 13; Registration Areas collation officers are 171; Supervisory Presiding Officers are 179; Presiding Officers are 1,785; Assistant Presiding Officers are 8,838 and Assistant Presiding Officers (voting point) are 2,048”, he said.

Meanwhile, the REC, Obioma, lamented that despite the campaigns staged by the commission concerning the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), a total of 199,583 PVCs have remained uncollected by their owners in the state.

“In summary, the total of PVCs yet to be collected as at 29th January, 2019 stands at 199,583 out of 410,943. This is 48.5 per cent of the total PVCs”, he revealed. Obioma, however, said that the INEC under his watch was prepared for the upcoming general elections.

He disclosed that arrangement has been made for security and transportation to ensure hitch-free polls in the state.

“We mapped out a transport strategy plan for the deployment of adequate number of vehicles for the movement of men and materials on poll’s days during the 2019 general elections, including reverse logistics.

“Following the Memorandum of Understanding between INEC and the transport unions – NURTW and NARTO – to supply adequate number of vehicles for good elections. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are being invited in the process to certify the vehicles as well as certify the drivers”, Obioma further disclosed.