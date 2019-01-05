Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has approved January 10, as national day of prayers for peaceful, free, fair and credible general elections, as well as freedom for Leah Sharibu and others in captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

It believed that only God’s intervention can guarantee peaceful election that is devoid of violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes, hence the intense search for His face on Nigeria.

CAN’s President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, said the spiritual exercise would afford Christians the opportunity to ask God for good and godly leaders at all levels.

In addition the forum would be used to ask God to frustrate efforts of people that had risen against Nigeria in violence. Christians would also seek new dawn for Nigeria and an end to the wicked activities of groups that had visited Nigerians with tears, loss and penury.

The statement which was signed by the media aide to CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, indicated that the prayer meeting would hold nationwide, with a call on Christian politicians, especially those contesting elections, Christian groups or organisations, and all stakeholders to participate in the spiritual exercise.

It appealed to its states’ chairmen and denominational leaders to mobilise members for the programme. It suggested that Christian candidates who could not make it to Abuja, especially those who were contesting for state Assembly or positions of governor to attend the one being organised in the states.

He, thus, encouraged all churches and Christians irrespective of their denominations, to participate in the exercise to usher Nigeria into new era of peace, unity, safety and all-round socio-economic prosperity.