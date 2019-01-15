“Faced with crisis, the man of character falls back on himself. He imposes his own stamp of action, takes responsibility for it, makes it his own” – Charles De Gaulle

Everywhere you go, there is either the talk or suspicion by the opposition that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is getting ready to assist the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) win the forthcoming presidential and other elections.

And that is not all the talk. It is also said that other Federal Government-controlled agencies, such as the police, the military and a host of others, including paramilitary outfits, are willing and warming up to support and ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his party are given easy passage during the general election. But the question one would like to ask both the fake and true story merchants is this: How will INEC and its associates carry out this self-imposed, nationwide assignment with the new laws, innovations, checks and restrictions by all stakeholders and interest groups involved in electioneering and election matters this time around?

The Independent National Electoral law in use today provides in part IV, article 28, section 2, that “all electoral officers, presiding officers, returning officers and all staff appointed by the commission taking part in the conduct of an election shall affirm or swear to an oath of loyalty and neutrality … and shall perform their functions and duties impartially and in the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without fear or favour.”

I believe that the Nigeria Police, the armed forces and all the paramilitary organisations and Federal Government institutions also swear to the oath of neutrality and, or allegiance to the country, Nigeria, and not to anybody else. It, therefore, beats my imagination how responsible officials of the INEC, police and military, for instance, would risk breaking the law of which consequence they are aware and familiar with.

Although, going by history, the present-day soothsayers may have a point. Most Nigerians have never had kind words for our electoral body, right from inception decades ago, due to its history of poor performance and allegations of vote-rigging involving electoral officials as well as security officials. All too familiar are stories of INEC announcing that an election is inconclusive, only to announce hours later the final result of that contest. Many contestants have many times told tales of having their results changed in favour of the highest bidder or the candidate who promises greater gratification.