From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A professor of Soil Physics in the University of Uyo, Peter Ogban, has been sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for electoral fraud.

Ogban has also been fined N100, 000.00 on another count charge also bordering on electoral malpractices after he pleaded for leniency.

Akwa Ibom State High Court 2, sitting in Ikot Ekpene, found Ogban guilty on the case of electoral fraud levelled against him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

Which eventually dragged him to court on two-count charge of fraudulently tampering with the election results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, during the 2019 General Election in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Ogban, who acted as the Collation/Returning Officer during the National Assembly elections was accused of manipulating and falsifying the scores of election results in Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo local government areas in favour of APC.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo, sentenced the accused to 36 months of correctional service and fined him N100, 000.00 for count 2 and 1, respectively.

The accused had pleaded for mercy on the premise that he has dependents, including a 90-year old mother to take care of, adding that he was a respectable member of his community and a very valuable and sought-after lecturer in the department of Soil Science, in both University of Uyo and University of Calabar.

He said, “If I lose my source of income, it means all my dependants will suffer, especially my aged mother.

“This is an eye opener for anyone who participates in local, state or national activities, to do so with dexterity and not take anything for granted to avoid an innocent person being embarrassed.

“I should be pardoned for the inability to do this which is why I am here today. I plead that you grant me 100 per cent mercy and allow me to go and continue with my responsibilities.”

Earlier, Counsel to the defendant, Anthony Ekpe, had prayed the court to pardon the accused, saying the act for which Ogban was found guilty had no effect on the said elections.