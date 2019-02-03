From Tony John, Port

Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no reason campaigning in the state, but for their violence plot to manipulate the polls.

He spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Community Secondary School, Nkpolu, Oroworukwo. He said: “If I was in APC, there are some states that I dare not campaign. One of such states is Rivers State.

“If APC is not a blood-sucking political party, they won’t be coming to Rivers State to attempt campaigning. In this state, they have nothing on ground to promote themselves. They think they will rely on state violence, but that will fail them”.

The governor berated his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, for the infrastructure decay inherited from his government. His words: “There was a government here for eight years and it allowed Port Harcourt to decay. Amaechi lived in Borokiri, but did nothing to improve the roads in that area. But I have transformed roads in Borokiri, Township, Abuluoma, GRA, Diobu and other parts of the city.”

He said rather than develop Port Harcourt City, the former governor wanted to re-locate Rivers State University away from the town, saying Port Harcourt people have no reason to consider the APC. The governor charged Port Harcourt residents to vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates for the country to be returned to the path of growth. He alleged that the National Security Adviser had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work with internet service providers to shutdown the cyberspace for the rigging of polls, warning that any attempt to rig the coming election would be resisted. Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, said the people of Port Harcourt were happy with Governor Wike for his outstanding projects delivery.