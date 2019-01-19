Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has warned hoodlums in the state against electoral violence, saying that anyone arrested would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who gave the warning during an exercise tagged ‘Show of force’ said, the show of force is a friendly one to sensitise the public, especially the electorate, that they would be safe before, during and after the election.

“This show of force is to tell people that we are ready for the 2019 general elections. The show of force is a friendly one.

“We want people to know that they will not be intimidated during the electoral process, election and after election.

“That is why we are warning hoodlums to stay clear of the elections.

“As you can see our effort is a collaborative one. You can see we have the military, civil defence and the Neighbourhood Safety Corps who are grassroots people who know the nooks and crannies of the city and the villages are with us in this exercise.

“The show of force is basically to show that we are fully prepared, psychologically, physically and that we have the capacity and well withal for the election,” he added.

…..Details later