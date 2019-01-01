“Elections need not be do or die affair, and we should not approach that eventuality in a democracy with trepidation and mortal fear.” Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that this year’s general elections need not be do or die affair. He also reassured that the elections will be free, fair and credible. Free, fair polls a must, SDP tells Buhari in New Year message President Buhari also expressed hope that Nigerians will repeat the support and collaboration of 2015 and renew the mandate they overwhelmingly gave him in 2015, for another term in 2019. In a 17-paragraph new year message to Nigerians, the president who expressed happiness that a large number of presidential candidates have committed to peaceful election, stressed that elections need not be do or die affair, adding that the elections should not be approached with trepidation and mortal fear. Buhari said, “2019 will be an election year for us. In about two months, the polls are due, and we will elect leaders into various offices, at national and state levels. “As I welcome you into 2019, I also reiterate my many promises and declarations that the general election will be free, fair and credible.

“Elections need not be do or die affair, and we should not approach that eventuality in a democracy with trepidation and mortal fear. Happily, a large number of presidential candidates have committed to peace, and peace we shall have. “Those who continue to trumpet falsehood and negativity are on their own, fighting a losing battle. The greater number of Nigerians are trusting and believing that we shall deliver on our promises for a level playing field at the polls, and that is what we shall do.” President Buhari who described the year 2019 as a very significant one for the country, stressed that Nigerians desire peace, security, prosperity, inclusiveness and infrastructure development, a nation they can be proud of, a country that can hold its own among the nations.

He explained that, “That is the journey we have embarked on since we came onboard in 2015, and we are not distracted as we move on. We are resolved to build a country in which the resources are utilised for the benefit of the largest number, and not appropriated by a privileged few in their never ending quest to satisfy their greed. We are on this mission together, and I assure you of a firm commitment to the ideals of a safe, secure, fair, just and prosperous country.” The President admitted that the country has gone through challenges: security, economic, political, social. He assured however that his administration is resolved to combat and overcome them all. “We have had our challenges: security, economic, political, social. But we are resolved to combat and overcome them all.