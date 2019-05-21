Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Chumang Datiri has described the 2019 general elections as the worst election ever conducted in the history of Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to cry out fervently to God in prayer for justice to take place at the election petition tribunals nationwide.

Rev. Datiri disclosed this on Tuesday while declaring open the 96th General Church Council meeting held at the COCIN Headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“The elections have come and gone proving wrong the apprehensions of Nigerians of potentially violent polls. The elections were generally peaceful, but with the drafting of the armed forces including the Nigerian Army to the polling units, and the number of election petitions already at the tribunals reaching a record of 736.

“These were the worse elections ever in the history of Nigeria. Let us pray that justice will be done at the tribunals.

Rev. Datiri said Nigerians were disappointed with the fight against corruption promised by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last four years, claiming that the exercise had not yielded any significant fruits.

He described the anti-corruption fight as a mirage, stressing that it was lopsided and targeted at the opposition.

Datiri urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal government not to play politics with the abduction of Leah Sharibu who is more than one year now in captivity because of her faith.

The General Secretary of the conglomeration of churches in northern Nigeria, known as TEKAN, Rev Moses Ebuga, task northern leaders on the widespread cases of kidnapping, assassinations, armed robbery, Fulani herdsmen attacks and other forms of criminality in the country.

“Kidnapping and banditry are becoming a daily routine; they are in no way reducing in this part of our country. It has become a business of the day; people have abandoned their farms and are forced to sleep with one eye open,” he stated.