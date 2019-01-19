With the general elections just around the corner, the Nigeria Police have been advised to ensure that the confidence of the people in the nation’s democracy is sustained.

A member of the Police Service Commission and Commissioner representing Human Rights (North Central), Barr. Rommy Mom, gave the advice at the weekend during an interface with officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force drawn from Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi.

At the meeting, which held at the Police Officers Mess in Makurdi, Mom said the Police Service Commission intends to monitor the conduct of police officers and men during the elections.

“We are here because elections which is the soul of our democracy is just by the corner and as you know, police provides between 85 to 87 percent of security in Nigeria,” he said.

“As people saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, we must therefore ensure that confidence in our democracy is sustained.”

Mom, acknowledging the challenges faced by officers and men of the force, said the PSC is ready to handle those challenges in the most professional manner.

“We appreciate the enormous challenges you are facing in the course of your duty with only 350,000 police all over Nigeria which translates to 32 policemen to police one million Nigerians. But in spite of all these challenges, the police has performed above average.”

Earlier in a remark, Commissioner of police in charge of Benue State, Omololu Bishi, who posited that the forthcoming general election is very vital, urged officers and men to ensure adequate security.

He assured that the Benue State Command under his leadership will be very professional and apolitical in the discharge of its duty.

“We will be apolitical and professional in our conduct and we will not go beyond protecting lives and property during the elections. Benue officers are disciplined and cannot afford to fail the nation because we know that the success of the elections lies with the police,” Bishi said.