Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, at the weekend, led other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in Ekiti. She urged Nigerians not to allow looters take over government again.

The state’s First Lady said Buhari remained the best option for Nigeria, urging Ekiti voters to vote massively for the candidates fielded by the APC for the presidential, national and state Assembly elections in the state.

The governor’s wife spoke in Igbemo Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area when a state Assembly candidate of the party in constituency 2 in the council, Mr. Hakeem Jamiu, flagged off his campaign.

Jamiu was the Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation during the first term of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Mrs Fayemi, who led other APC candidates in Ekiti Central to campaign for Buhari, said the constituency had no reason to vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), having allegedly benefited nothing from the immediate-past government of Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

“Nigeria can’t return to looters again; we can’t go back to a period when our commonwealth was being wasted by a few individuals; that is why we have to allow President Buhari to continue.

“Governor Fayemi can’t be a governor in Ekiti and begin to go to Abuja to beg before things are done for Ekiti when he can easily get such easily done with President Buhari in the saddle; so Ekiti electorate must make the right choice in the presidential and other elections.

“President Buhari, our senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, the House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti Central constituency 1, Mr. Sola Fatoba and Alhaji Akeem Jamiu must win, because of their past records and competence.”

Addressing the crowd, Jamiu said the entire Igbemo community was cut off from the rest of Ekiti under Fayose due to alleged inability of the state government to construct a collapsed bridge that linked the town to the ex-governor’s country home.

“The state Ministry of Works had already started working on the bridge and soon our people will be reconnected back with the rest of Ekiti people.

“We are not going to the Assembly for personal gains, but to give effective representation that would help Governor Fayemi deliver democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Jamiu warned against apathy in the presidential poll, saying such could deplete the recognition that would be accorded the state by the APC-led government after Buhari’s victory.