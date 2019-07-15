Nigeria have been drawn alongside DR Congo and Kenya in Group B of the 2019 FIBA AFROCAN men’s basketball holding in Mali.

At the draws held in Praia, Cape Verde, Nigeria will start their campaign for continental glory in Bamako, Mali at the newly introduced AFROCAN competition.

The event dunks off on July 19, 2019 at the Palais des Sports, Salamatou Maiga in Bamako, Mali.

The newly introduced AFROCAN by FIBA Africa is meant fill the gap of the new system of Afrobasket which will now be held every four years.

The AFROCHAN which will be played every four years according to FIBA Africa President, Anibal Manave is designed to give hope to players plying their trade in Africa and also aid the growth of the various domestic leagues.

Competition format will see top teams in the four groups book automatic quarterfinal tickets while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will compete in a qualifying round for a quarter final place.

Speaking after the draws, North West representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Surajo Yusuf said the competition will provide a good platform for African players plying their trades on the continent to showcase their talents and make a case for the various leagues in Africa.