Joe Apu

The men’s senior national basketball team, D’Tigers have arrived Lagos, for the next phase of training ahead of their 2019 FIBA World Cup outing after weeks of training in the United States of America.

The strong contingent led by Head Coach, Alex Nwora, arrived Nigeria aboard a Delta Airline from Atlanta to continue their world cup preparation.

The team, however, arrive without Louisville forward, Jordan Nwora who had to return to school and would rejoin the team in China.

The initial list of 44 players invited to camp has been pruned to 16 as training hits home stretch.

Captain Ike Diogu led the list of the last 15 players in camp alongside Uzoh Benjamin Chukwukelo, Ireogbu Ike, NBA rising star, Okogie Joshua Aloiye, Nwamu Ike, Nwora Jordan Ifeanyi, Aminu Al Farouq, Stanley Okoye and Vincent Nnamdi Gabriel.

Others are Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz), Chimieze Metu (Sam Antonio Spurs), Zanna Talib, Aminu Abdul Alade, Akindele Jeleel Ayodeji and Michael Eric.

While in Lagos, the team will continue their training and play a couple of tune-up games as well as interact with members of the media and their teeming fans before departing for China on August 19.

So far, the team has played four friendlies and won three against fellow World Cup-bound Dominican Republic, who they defeated twice as well as Canada.

Nwora will be assisted by Cyprien Glynn Ray, Burlesson Kevin and Ogoh Odaudu

D’Tigers are expected to departure for China on the August 19.