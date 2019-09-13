Joe Apu

Two European teams (France and Spain), South American giants, Argentina, and Oceania lords, Australia, will today attempt to reach the final spots for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

The final which holds on Sunday will no doubt see new champion emerge from the four teams in today’s semi-finals.

France, on Wednesday, caused an upset as they derailed the title defence of the back-to-back champions USA 89-79 in the quarterfinals.

After eliminating the title-holders, Les Bleus will take on Argentina after the South Americans registered a memorable upset of their own, beating Serbia 97-87 a day previously, also, in Dongguan.

The other side of the bracket will pit Australia and Spain against each other in the semi-finals.

The Boomers punched their ticket to Beijing with a convincing 82-70 victory against Czech Republic in Shanghai, extending their winning streak in China to six games and ensuring their best-ever finish in the competition. Also unbeaten, Spain topped Poland in their quarterfinal 90-78 on Tuesday.

From the four teams still in contention for the FIBA Basketball World Cup title, only Argentina and Spain have captured the Naismith trophy in the past.