Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River governorship candidate of APC, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has stated that the state would vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming February 16 presidential election.

Owan-Enoh, who stated this while addressing party supporters and electorate during his campaign rally held at Boki Local Government Area added that the state stands to benefit more under the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said voting President Buhari for the second term would create more openings and opportunities for Cross Riverians just as APC government in the state would collaborate with the APC government at the federal level to reposition the state.

He said: “Under the leadership of President Buhari, a lot of infrastructural development has taken place while more are still in the pipeline. These include the construction of federal highways, rail lines, rehabilitation of abandoned projects as well as the fight against corruption in this country.

“In the light of the above, I assured the president that Cross River State will give him massive votes. This is because we want to belong to the league of APC states and also to benefit more from the democratic dividends that come with it.

“A vote for Buhari is a vote for the restoration of the nation’s economy; it is a vote to strengthen the institutions of government and a vote to build hope for the future generations.”

According to him, President Buhari, had within the past three years, restored international confidence in the image of the country as well as charted a new course for the nation’s economic recovery.

He enjoined the electorate and party supporters not to relent in fighting for change at all levels but by also voting for all APC candidates even as he predicted that his election “will be work over.”