Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), has formally joined in rejecting the choice of Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate in 2019 general elections.

The group follows the footsteps of it Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) counterpart in endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, insisting that Atiku was not worthy of its votes.

The group also demanded that Atiku be stripped of the Waziri Adamawa title given to him a few months ago by the Lamido Adamawa.

The group’s National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, told journalists in Abuja that they would campaign for President Buhari.

READ ALSO Police net alleged serial killer, cultists in Osun

“We condemned the desperate vituperation of Atiku for latching on the false Amnesty International report with the hope of garnering political capital from the farmers/herders conflict and the plight of the pastoralists in Nigeria.”

The Fulani group blamed Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, for hoisting “shadowy character” like Atiku as vice president on the nation and now trying desperately to bring him back as president.