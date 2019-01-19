John Adams, Minna

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshomole, has taken aim at retired military Generals, stating that the future of the country and Nigerians does not belong to them.

The Chairman, who alleged that the retired Generals are doing everything possible to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, said that the future of Nigeria is the hands of the Nigerian masses.

The APC National Chairman spoke in Minna on Saturday during the party Presidential Campaign held at the Trade Fair complex.

Oshomole said that some of the generals who spent more than eight years after toppling Buhari are now ganging up to say that he should not spend eight years.

He recalled that Buhari was toppled in 1985 after six months in office and was imprisoned for three and half years because of his stand against corruption, stressing that “the same people are saying that Buhari should not do eight years.

“Many of the retired Generals are ganging up against President Buhari, that he will not do eight years while they did more than eight years. These ex-generals can not decide for Nigerians.

“I remember they did it before in the past but this time, the plan will not work. The future of Nigeria is not in the hands of retired generals or former heads of state. It is in the hands of the general people.”

The APC Chieftain then alleged that fomer president Olusegun Obasanjo was working with the opposition PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to rig the elections, stating that “everywhere PDP goes, they are saying the elections will be rigged. I think we need to play those videos of where Obasanjo and Atiku said that election must be do or die in this country.”

The party chairman said that the APC does not need to rig the forthcoming elections, stating that the party is “a firm believer of one man, one vote, one woman, one vote and one former head of state, one vote.”

According to him, the large crowds at Buhari campaign rallies are enough to indicate that the president has already won re-election.

President Buhari, in his address, urged the people of Niger state to vote for him and the APC all the way promising to complete all the ongoing road projects across the state.

In his welcome address, the Niger state APC Chairman, Engineer Jibril Imam, promised the President that the state will give him 101 percent votes during the forthcoming election.