Okwe Obi, Abuja

The fireworks bedevilling the Social Democratic Party (SDP), gathered momentum as Professor Jerry Gana accused the party’s National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, of thwarting his presidential ambition.

Gana also alleged that Donald Duke, who emerged as the presidential flag bearer, got his nomination form which cost N11 million for free courtesy of Falae.

Director-General of G9, Dr. Ike Neliaku, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, claimed that the reason Falae was acting that way was that he wanted to “subsume SDP into the Coalition of United Peoples Party (CUPP) which would produce Duke as the vice presidential candidate which did not work.”

According to him, “there is no trace of evidence nor record anywhere in the custody of the party to show that he (Duke) paid for his nomination form; whereas Prof. Gana paid N11 million and when required. Yet, there was an insider dealing to dash him the party’s nomination form while others had to pay for.

“The tradition of the SDP under Chief Falae leadership is to wait and negotiate with any party of interest,” he added.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from Donald Duke or his campaign team.

But the party’s National Youth Leader, Nwanka Stanley, who led a protest to its national secretariat, deplored the impasse in the party, demanding the submission of Gana’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) even as the case is before the Court of Appeal.

Stanley also insisted that “the National Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, having become the running mate to Donald Duke, should within 24 hours, vacate his office in line with the constitution of the party.”