Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria for the 2019 general election, has said it has concluded its mission in the country.

The EU EOM however said its Chief Observer, Maria Arena, will return to Abuja at a later date to present the mission’s final report.

The report, the EU EOM added, will include recommendations to strengthen Nigeria’s future electoral processes.

The mission expressed appreciation to the Federal government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians for the cooperation and assistance it received during the election.

“The European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria wishes to express its appreciation to the Government of Nigeria, INEC and the people of Nigeria for their cooperation and assistance over the course of its mission.

“Since January 2019, the EU EOM has conducted a comprehensive observation of the electoral process for the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly elections, as well as the supplementary elections on March 23.

“The final group of EU observers will leave Nigeria today, but in a few months’ time, the Chief Observer, Maria Arena MEP, will return to Abuja to present the mission’s final report, which will include recommendations to strengthen Nigeria’s future electoral processes,” the EU EOM said in a message on its Facebook page.

Recall that the EU EOM had been in Nigeria since January 5, 2019, on the invitation of INEC.

The mission included a core team of 11 experts and 40 long-term observers deployed to 20 locations on January 21, 2019.

In continuation of its mission, the EU EOM, on February 23, 2019, deployed 91 observers from 26 EU member states which included Canada, Norway and Switzerland across 31 states in the country.